Pawel Lopatka Joins Customertimes as Strategic Portfolio Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Customertimes, an international Leader in digital solutions and a global Salesforce integration and implementation partner, announced today that veteran IT executive Pawel Lopatka has joined the company as Strategic Portfolio Leader. Mr. Lopatka brings a broad suite of skills and Strategic expertise to his new role. He is regarded as one of the most effective, innovative managers working in Poland's IT sector, with deep experience in financial technology, retail, media, digital transformation, outsourcing, the Metaverse, and mergers & acquisitions. Recognized by the Pro Progressio Foundation as Manager of the Year in 2018 and as a Business Tiger from 2017 to 2022, Mr. Lopatka ...
