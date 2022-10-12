Morto il pilota vittima di un incidente nel Gp del Portogallo, aveva ...Attacchi hacker ai siti degli aeroporti Usa Amazon Prime Day: offerte NVIDIABack 4 Blood: in arrivo l’aggiornamento gratuito di ottobre Diablo Immortal terrorizzerà Sanctuarium durante la Veglia della ...Cuphead - edizione fisica su ConsolePadova : 18enne muore per aver bevuto del metadoneCecilia Rodriguez e Ignazio Moser super hot : Lo abbiamo fatto nei ...Caro bollette : Insulta la moglie per il consumo di acqua e luce e i ...PALLAVOLO MONDIALE FEMMINILE: UNA GSUPER ITALIA BATTE LA CINA E VOLA ...Ultime Blog

YuppTV Launches Janya Cloud Playout | A Disruptive Solution In The TV Industry

YuppTV Launches
YuppTV Launches "Janya" Cloud Playout, A Disruptive Solution In The TV Industry (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 YuppTV, an over-the-top South Asian content provider, announced the launch of Janya, a Cloud-based Playout Solution. Janya is a Disruptive Solution to provide live TV and on demand Playout infrastructure on Cloud. Janya's Cloud Playout Solution enables any broadcasters such as News, Entertainment or Sports Channels have the opportunity to immediately set up channels on the Cloud-based platform, enabling access to a larger audience without upfront capital investment, limited resources and operations. With the evolution and growth of OTT, Janya Cloud ...
