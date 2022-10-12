YuppTV Launches "Janya" Cloud Playout, A Disruptive Solution In The TV Industry (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
YuppTV, an over-the-top South Asian content provider, announced the launch of Janya, a Cloud-based Playout Solution. Janya is a Disruptive Solution to provide live TV and on demand Playout infrastructure on Cloud. Janya's Cloud Playout Solution enables any broadcasters such as News, Entertainment or Sports Channels have the opportunity to immediately set up channels on the Cloud-based platform, enabling access to a larger audience without upfront capital investment, limited resources and operations. With the evolution and growth of OTT, Janya Cloud ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
