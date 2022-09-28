Tronsmart Launches Bang Mini Portable Party Speaker With Punchy Bass (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) Bang Mini serves up powerful sound and beat-driven light shows in this modern-day Bluetooth boombox SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today Tronsmart, an established audio brand specializing in premium Bluetooth headsets and Speakers, launched their latest Portable Party Speaker With a handle, called the Bang Mini. "Following on the heels of our 2021 outdoor Party Speaker, Bang, we wanted to design a shrunken-down, more Portable edition for people on the go," said Eric Cheng. "Bang Mini offers 50W of popping sound thanks to two independent Speaker cavities. The front cavity houses two ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
