GOOD GAME ITALIA - LE ABILITA' FUORI DAL GIOCOIntel Innovation - presentati i processori Intel Core di tredicesima ...Xbox Wireless Controller nuova variante mimetica Mineral CamoI servizi di SHADOW disponibili anche in ItaliaMetal: Hellsinger abbraccia ogni genere musicale grazie alle modGotham Knights - Il nuovo trailer svela le funzionalità PCNVIDIA rilascia un nuovo driver GeForce per Overwatch 2ROCCAT presenta la tastiera Vulcan II MAX e le cuffie Syn MAX Air di ...Torna il Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit ItalyTower of Fantasy - nuovo personaggio e eventoUltime Blog

Tronsmart Launches Bang Mini Portable Party Speaker With Punchy Bass

Tronsmart Launches
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Tronsmart Launches Bang Mini Portable Party Speaker With Punchy Bass (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) Bang Mini serves up powerful sound and beat-driven light shows in this modern-day Bluetooth boombox SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Today Tronsmart, an established audio brand specializing in premium Bluetooth headsets and Speakers, launched their latest Portable Party Speaker With a handle, called the Bang Mini.  "Following on the heels of our 2021 outdoor Party Speaker, Bang, we wanted to design a shrunken-down, more Portable edition for people on the go," said Eric Cheng. "Bang Mini offers 50W of popping sound thanks to two independent Speaker cavities. The front cavity houses two ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Tronsmart Launches T7 - New Flagship Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Featuring Tronsmart's patented SoundPulse audio, it creates booming bass in a compact size. To further their commitment to music quality, Tronsmart has released an application that allows users to ...

Tronsmart Launches Bang Outdoor Speaker With TuneConn Technology, Setting Off A New Wave Of Party Speakers

As demand increases, Tronsmart is dedicated to innovating on the former products and putting forward brand - new speakers to offer an audio feast with stunning stereo sound. The Tronsmart Bang ...

Tronsmart launches a new T7 portable speaker

Tronsmart has announced the latest update to the T-series of portable speakers targeting outdoor users. This is the successor to the T6 speaker and increases the total output to 30 watts of power. You ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tronsmart Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Tronsmart Launches Tronsmart Launches Bang Mini Portable