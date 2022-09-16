EYE PCR To Present at European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Annual Meeting iNovation Day (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) MILAN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EYE PCR, a science-based, high-tech innovation company focused on the preservation and improvement of vision, today announced their participation at the iNovation Day during the 2022 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Annual Meeting. Professor Ioannis Pallikaris, Founder and Medical Lead at EYE PCR, will be Presenting on Fixoflex™, a unique ophthalmic implant for Cataract and Refractive lens exchange surgery. This is the inauguration session of iNovation Day at ESCRS and Fixoflex has been nominated by the ESCRS organization as one of the most important innovations in Cataract surgery in 2022. Prof. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EYE PCR, a science-based, high-tech innovation company focused on the preservation and improvement of vision, today announced their participation at the iNovation Day during the 2022 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Annual Meeting. Professor Ioannis Pallikaris, Founder and Medical Lead at EYE PCR, will be Presenting on Fixoflex™, a unique ophthalmic implant for Cataract and Refractive lens exchange surgery. This is the inauguration session of iNovation Day at ESCRS and Fixoflex has been nominated by the ESCRS organization as one of the most important innovations in Cataract surgery in 2022. Prof. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BenevolentAI Group: Analyst / Investor Event and Interim ResultsBenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company, is pleased to announce the full agenda for its upcoming ...
EYE PCR To Present at European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Annual Meeting iNovation DayMILAN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EYE PCR, a science-based, high-tech innovation company focused on the preservation and improvement of vision, ...
EYE PCRSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EYE PCR