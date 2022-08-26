QPS FURTHER ENHANCES ITS GLOBAL MEDICAL | REGULATORY AND BIOTECH CRO SERVICES CAPABILITIES

(Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - NEWARK, Del., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/QPS, a leadingcontract research organization (CRO), continues to expand and align its full service preclinical, bioanalysis and clinicalwith enhanced offerings across theanddivisions. With these enhanced, QPS is satisfying the need for agility, flexibility, and speed in thedrug development community, with a focus on serving's customized needs. QPS has carefully selected 3 new Executives to lead this transformation. Heather Messenger, Sr. Vice President, Head of, Sarah Cross, Executive Director, Head of...

"With her strong preclinical background, Manuela is the perfect candidate tofoster the rapid growth of theNeuropharmacology division. I am glad Manuela is taking on the challenge and ..."With her strong preclinical background, Manuela is the perfect candidate tofoster the rapid growth of theNeuropharmacology division. I am glad Manuela is taking on the challenge and ...NEWARK, Del., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), continues to expand and align its full ...The inquiry was prompted by shortcomings in Shandee Blackburn’s case and the Queensland Police Service requesting hundreds of rape cases to be retested by the lab, run by Queensland Health.