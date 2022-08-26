505 GAMES PROTAGONISTA AL GAMESCOMConan Exiles - DLC Age of Sorcery arriverà l'1 settembreBatman: Arkham City, disponibile adesso l’esclusiva Comic EditionLG - NUOVO MONITOR OLED CURVO DA GAMING ULTRAGEAR A 240HZPatch 2.5 di Diablo II: Resurrected - Nuova funzionalità Zone del ...GTA Online: acquista la nuova Grotti Brioso 300 widebody di BennyMaria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera : La spia russa infiltrata per 10 anni in ...Basta col gin tonic: La nonnina schiaffeggia lo steward in aereoAuto a benzina : dal 2035 vendite vietate in CaliforniaBianca Balti rischio un tumore e rimuoverà ovaie e tubeUltime Blog

QPS FURTHER ENHANCES ITS GLOBAL MEDICAL, REGULATORY AND BIOTECH CRO SERVICES CAPABILITIES (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - NEWARK, Del., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

QPS, a leading GLOBAL contract research organization (CRO), continues to expand and align its full service preclinical, bioanalysis and clinical CAPABILITIES with enhanced offerings across the MEDICAL, REGULATORY and BIOTECH divisions. With these enhanced GLOBAL CAPABILITIES, QPS is satisfying the need for agility, flexibility, and speed in the GLOBAL drug development community, with a focus on serving BIOTECH's customized needs. QPS has carefully selected 3 new Executives to lead this transformation. Heather Messenger, Sr. Vice President, Head of GLOBAL BIOTECH SERVICES, Sarah Cross, Executive Director, Head of GLOBAL ...
