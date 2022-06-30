Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson torna a parlare della sessualità di Valchiria (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Tessa Thompson, star di Thor: Love and Thunder, torna a discutere della sessualità del suo personaggio, Valchiria. Thor: Love and Thunder è uno dei film più attesi di quest'estate, nuovo cinecomic Marvel che vedrà il ritorno di tanti personaggi, tra cui Valchiria interpretata da Tessa Thompson. Di recente l'attrice è ritornata a parlare dopo anni della sessualità del suo personaggio. Thor: Love and Thunder si sta preparando a colpire nei cinema di tutto il mondo. in Italia arriverà nelle sale a partire dal 6 luglio. In ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022), star dianda discuteredel suo personaggio,andè uno dei film più attesi di quest'estate, nuovo cinecomic Marvel che vedrà il ritorno di tanti personaggi, tra cuiinterpretata da. Di recente l'attrice è rita adopo annidel suo personaggio.andsi sta preparando a colpire nei cinema di tutto il mondo. in Italia arriverà nelle sale a partire dal 6 luglio. In ...

BUDVPESHT : @_lyahemmings thor love and thunder e manco è uscito bene - JustNerd_IT : Thor: Love and Thunder ha bisogno dei sui Guardiani, nel nuovo spot TV del film - Leggi l'articolo completo su:… - cinefilosit : Thor: Love and Thunder, perché il look di Gorr è diverso dai fumetti? #ILoveCinefilos - badtasteit : #Thor: Love and Thunder non è 'Ragnarok 2' secondo Kevin Feige - CinemApp_Cinema : Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth: 'Ecco quando smetterò di interpretare questo ruolo' -