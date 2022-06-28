Hocus Pocus 2, trailer e teaser art con Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker e Kathy Najimy (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ ha rilasciato trailer e teaser art dell’attesissimo film originale che riunisce Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker e Kathy Najimy Rilasciato il trailer, la teaser art e le immagini di Hocus Pocus 2, l’attesissimo film originale Disney+ che riunisce Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker e Kathy Najimy. Il sequel live action del popolare classico di Halloween, che vede il ritorno delle deliziosamente malvagie sorelle Sanderson per un uragano di comicità, debutterà sulla piattaforma streaming il 30 ...Leggi su spettacolo.eu
DisneyPlusIT : Questo Halloween, alcune leggende non muoiono mai. ?? Hocus Pocus 2, un film evento originale, sarà disponibile dal… - DisneyPlusIT : Le streghe son tornate. ?? Hocus Pocus 2, un film evento originale, sarà disponibile dal 30 settembre in esclusiva s… - _AndreaMarani_ : RT @DisneyPlusIT: Questo Halloween, alcune leggende non muoiono mai. ?? Hocus Pocus 2, un film evento originale, sarà disponibile dal 30 set… - _AndreaMarani_ : RT @DisneyPlusIT: Le streghe son tornate. ?? Hocus Pocus 2, un film evento originale, sarà disponibile dal 30 settembre in esclusiva su #Dis… - movietele : #HocusPocus2, primo trailer del film su #DisneyPlus dal 30 settembre -
Hocus Pocus 2: le sorelle Sanderson sono tornate nel primo trailer del film!Sono ormai più di tre anni che si parla di un sequel di Hocus Pocus , il cult fantasy targato Disney con protagoniste Bette Midler , Sarah Jessica Parker e Kathy Najimy . Già nel 2019 infatti diversi siti avevano confermato che la sceneggiatrice Jen D'...
Hocus Pocus 2: il primo teaser trailer del film DisneyNel lontano 1993 uscì al cinema Hocus Pocus , una divertente commedia fantasy che ricamava una storia intorno al mito delle streghe di Salem. Nel film un ragazzo riporta in vita accidentalmente, proprio della notte di Halloween, tre ...
- Hocus Pocus 2, trailer e prime immagini del film Disney+ Orgoglio Nerd
- Guarda il trailer di 'Hocus Pocus 2' Rolling Stone Italia
- Hocus Pocus 2, arriva il trailer e mostra il ritorno delle sorelle Sanderson Fortementein.com
- Hocus Pocus 2: il teaser trailer dell'atteso ritorno delle sorelle Sanderson Movieplayer.it
- Hocus Pocus 2: Ecco il trailer del film in arrivo su Disney+ Nerdmovieproductions
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Teaser: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Ready For Disney+ HalloweenDisney+ is already looking to Halloween with the release today of a teaser trailer for its Hocus Pocus 2. The original movie reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in a ...
Hocus Pocus 2 | Sanderson Sisters are back! Disney releases teaser and premiere dateDisney released this Tuesday (28) the first teaser for “Hocus Pocus 2”, the sequel to the classic film released in 1993. Resurrected by a group of friends, the Sanderson sisters return to Salem with a ...
Hocus PocusSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hocus Pocus