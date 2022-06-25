È Kerley l'anti - Jacobs: suoi i 100 dei Trials statunitensi in 9'77 (Di sabato 25 giugno 2022) È ufficiale: è Fred Kerley l'anti Jacobs. Il vicecampione olimpico domina i 100 dei Trials statunitensi e lancia il guanto di sfida all'azzurro, stasera di ritorno dopo uno stop forzato di 38 giorni ...Leggi su gazzetta
Athletics-Kerley dominates, Jefferson stuns 100m U.S. finalsEUGENE, Ore. (Reuters) -Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley won the men's 100 metres at the U.S. championships in a dominant 9.77 seconds on Friday, with Melissa Jefferson stunning the women's ...
