È Kerley l' anti - Jacobs | suoi i 100 dei Trials statunitensi in 9' 77

È ufficiale: è Fred Kerley l'anti Jacobs. Il vicecampione olimpico domina i 100 dei Trials statunitensi ...

È Kerley l'anti - Jacobs: suoi i 100 dei Trials statunitensi in 9'77 (Di sabato 25 giugno 2022) È ufficiale: è Fred Kerley l'anti Jacobs. Il vicecampione olimpico domina i 100 dei Trials statunitensi e lancia il guanto di sfida all'azzurro, stasera di ritorno dopo uno stop forzato di 38 giorni ...
Golden Gala, Tamberi accende Roma

... dopo aver gareggiato a Roma e Firenze, in uno stadio vuoto per le misure anti - pandemia, o con ... I fari dei 100 metri finiscono inevitabilmente sullo statunitense Fred Kerley, eclettico sprinter (9. È Kerley l’anti-Jacobs: suoi i 100 dei Trials statunitensi in 9”77  La Gazzetta dello Sport

Zharnel Hughes: 'I can’t change anything, it's gone - but I forgive CJ Ujah'

Britain's European sprint champion tries to move on from his Olympic heartbreak caused by team mate's failed drugs test ...

Athletics-Kerley dominates, Jefferson stuns 100m U.S. finals

EUGENE, Ore. (Reuters) -Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley won the men's 100 metres at the U.S. championships in a dominant 9.77 seconds on Friday, with Melissa Jefferson stunning the women's ...
