Xinhua Silk Road | E China' s Binzhou city promotes cooperation with multinationals with unique advantages

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/The Third QingdaoSummit,Promotion -was held on Monday in Qingdao, east'sShandong Province, aiming to promote win-winbetweenand multinational companies. The event, themed "Opening up, Innovation and Win-Win, Boosting Global Economic Recovery", was jointly hosted byMunicipal People's Government,Development Research Foundation, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group. At the event, 24 project dealsa total investment of 27.22 billion yuan were signed, involving sectors such as new energy, new ...