Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Binzhou city promotes cooperation with multinationals with unique advantages (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Third Qingdao multinationals Summit, multinationals Promotion - Binzhou was held on Monday in Qingdao, east China'sShandong Province, aiming to promote win-win cooperation between Binzhou city and multinational companies. The event, themed "Opening up, Innovation and Win-Win cooperation, Boosting Global Economic Recovery", was jointly hosted by Binzhou Municipal People's Government, China Development Research Foundation, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group. At the event, 24 project deals with a total investment of 27.22 billion yuan were signed, involving sectors such as new energy, new ...Leggi su iltempo
