Amphista Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Merck for Discovery and Development of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) CAMBRIDGE, England, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in theandof next generation(TPD), today announced aHealthcare, a division of. Under the terms of the agreement,andwill work collaboratively to discover and develop small moleculedegraders for an initial three targets in oncology and immunology indications.will receive an upfront payment, R&D funding and success-based milestone payments ...