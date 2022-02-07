NetBet.it Introduces Top Provider Betsoft (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) The best of Betsoft's games now available on NetBet Italy ROME, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Two great names in international online gaming have agreed a new collaboration for the Italian market. NetBet's online casino is opening its doors to Betsoft Gaming, an award-winning content Provider of some of the most renowned casino games in the world. With over ten years' experience in the industry, Betsoft has long been considered one of the world's leading Providers of iGaming content. One look is enough to appreciate their exceptionally high quality offering. Showcasing cinema-standard 3D animation, fantastic attention to detail and orchestral soundtracks all ensures Betsoft games are instantly recognisable. With Chilli Pop and The Angler coming ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Two great names in international online gaming have agreed a new collaboration for the Italian market. NetBet's online casino is opening its doors to Betsoft Gaming, an award-winning content Provider of some of the most renowned casino games in the world. With over ten years' experience in the industry, Betsoft has long been considered one of the world's leading Providers of iGaming content. One look is enough to appreciate their exceptionally high quality offering. Showcasing cinema-standard 3D animation, fantastic attention to detail and orchestral soundtracks all ensures Betsoft games are instantly recognisable. With Chilli Pop and The Angler coming ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NetBet IntroducesNetBet.it introduce Betsoft Il Tempo
NetBet.it Introduces Top Provider BetsoftNetBet's online casino is opening its doors to Betsoft Gaming, an award-winning content provider of some of the most renowned casino games in the world. With over ten years' experience in the industry ...
NetBet IT: NetBet.it Introduces Top Provider BetsoftThe best of Betsoft's games now available on NetBet Italy ROME, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two great names in international online gaming have agreed a new collaboration for the Italian market.
NetBet IntroducesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NetBet Introduces