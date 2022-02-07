NetBet.it Introduces Top Provider Betsoft

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) The best of's games now available onItaly ROME, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Two great names in international online gaming have agreed a new collaboration for the Italian market.'s online casino is opening its doors toGaming, an award-winning contentof some of the most renowned casino games in the world. With over ten years' experience in the industry,has long been considered one of the world's leadings of iGaming content. One look is enough to appreciate their exceptionally high quality offering. Showcasing cinema-standard 3D animation, fantastic attention to detail and orchestral soundtracks all ensuresgames are instantly recognisable. With Chilli Pop and The Angler coming ...