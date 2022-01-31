China Matters releases the 'Together in Beijing' short video series on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the Spring Festival (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Beijing, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The upcoming Lunar New Year, China's biggest Festival for family reunion, will meet the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as the opening ceremony of the Games will fall on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year. After hosting the 2008 Olympics, Beijing is set to become the first city ever to host both the summer and Winter editions of the Games. Chen Lu, China's first world champion figure skater, calls it unbelievable to see the Winter Olympics be held in Beijing, because it was quite a different landscape when ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The upcoming Lunar New Year, China's biggest Festival for family reunion, will meet the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as the opening ceremony of the Games will fall on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year. After hosting the 2008 Olympics, Beijing is set to become the first city ever to host both the summer and Winter editions of the Games. Chen Lu, China's first world champion figure skater, calls it unbelievable to see the Winter Olympics be held in Beijing, because it was quite a different landscape when ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China Matters
China Matters presents 'Zhongshan Efficiency'Zhongshan is indeed the hometown of Su Bingtian, the "Asian flying man"! The animated video Why not Start a Business in Zhongshan, produced by China Matters animation team, focuses on the 'Zhongshan ...
China Matters explores Zhongshan Products in Daily LifeThe animated video "Made in Zhongshan" is now part of our life, produced by China Matters animation team, depicts how Zhongshan products matter in daily life. Products from Zhongshan, including ...
CRI Online Mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization Emerged in Museum with Meta Universe Attributes Padova News
China Matters releases the 'Together in Beijing' short video series on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the Spring FestivalThe upcoming Lunar New Year, China's biggest festival for family reunion, will meet the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as the opening ceremony of the Games will fall on the fourth day of the Lunar New ...
The Beijing Winter Olympics battle the Omicron outbreakHealth experts are worried the Beijing Olympics face the perfect conditions for a COVID outbreak, due to the lightning-fast spread of Omicron, vaccines' weakened protection against the variant, and a ...
China MattersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China Matters