GWM Strategic Model HAVAL H6 has been Selling Well Globally for Ten Years

BAODING, China, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
According to GWM's official data, the global sales of HAVAL H6 reached 370,437 units in 2021, which represents a new milestone for the company sales performance. HAVAL H6 ranked 7th in the list of the world's best-Selling SUVs in 2021 released by Focus2Move, an internationally renowned market research agency. It was also the only Chinese vehicle Model among the top ten. In fact, in the Chinese market, HAVAL H6 has already been the top seller in the SUV segment market for more than 100 months. Till 2021, this Model has iterated to the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6. Based on the L.E.M.O.N. platform, the improved vehicle performs better in three aspects including intelligence, safety and power. In terms of intelligence, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
