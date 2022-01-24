Huobi Launches $100 Million Lunar New Year Campaign to Support Metaverse Development (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year Campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year. Lasting until February 14, 2022, this Campaign encourages users to explore future possibilities in the Metaverse, an expansive network of virtual worlds that may incorporate augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication in the future. To promote the Development of the Metaverse, Huobi is doling out US$100 Million in prizes and rewards, including access to new Metaverse token listings under Primelist, high-yielding ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huobi Launches $100 Million Lunar New Year Campaign to Support Metaverse DevelopmentWe pride ourselves on our diverse set of products and services, and the promotions we run are designed to gamify the trading experience and make it more fun.' Huobi has been supporting GameFi and ...
Epik Prime, il primo progetto NFT al mondo per videogiochi AAA, viene lanciato su HuobiEpik è una delle poche aziende a far parte del programma Huobi Prime, gestito da Huobi Global, un importante exchange di criptovalute con un volume giornaliero medio di 8,9 miliardi di dollari. L'...
Huobi mette in palio un viaggio nello spazio Cryptonomist
Huobi Launches $100 Million Lunar New Year Campaign to Support Metaverse DevelopmentHuobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year. Lasting until February 14, 2022, ...
