Huobi Launches $100 Million Lunar New Year Campaign to Support Metaverse Development

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of itsNew, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger. Lasting until February 14, 2022, thisencourages users to explore future possibilities in the, an expansive network of virtual worlds that may incorporate augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication in the future. To promote theof theis doling out USin prizes and rewards, including access to newtoken listings under Primelist, high-yielding ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huobi Launches

Cryptonomist

We pride ourselves on our diverse set of products and services, and the promotions we run are designed to gamify the trading experience and make it more fun.'has been supporting GameFi and ...Epik è una delle poche aziende a far parte del programmaPrime, gestito daGlobal, un importante exchange di criptovalute con un volume giornaliero medio di 8,9 miliardi di dollari. L'...Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year. Lasting until February 14, 2022, ...Zyxel Communications now is a member of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), a non-profit operator-led consortium driving transformation of access and edge network infrastructure.Zyxel will join two ...