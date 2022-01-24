Huobi Launches $100 Million Lunar New Year Campaign to Support Metaverse Development

Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUdine : 18enne muore nell'ultimo giorno stageCovid, dati vicini a prima ondata : Omicron variante dominanteRimini: Dove Soggiornare, Cosa Vedere e VisitareUltime Blog

Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year Campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year. Lasting until February 14, 2022, this Campaign encourages users to explore future possibilities in the Metaverse, an expansive network of virtual worlds that may incorporate augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication in the future. To promote the Development of the Metaverse, Huobi is doling out US$100 Million in prizes and rewards, including access to new Metaverse token listings under Primelist, high-yielding ...
We pride ourselves on our diverse set of products and services, and the promotions we run are designed to gamify the trading experience and make it more fun.' Huobi has been supporting GameFi and ...

Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of its Lunar New Year campaign, dubbed Prime Fest: Tiger Year. Lasting until February 14, 2022, ...

