Convergence Digital Edition | confronto tra capitani sugli eventi straordinari

(Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Grande interesse per l’edizione del 2021 di, nella quale i professionisti della navigazione hanno condiviso esperienze e conoscenze sul tema: “FROM ACCIDENTS TO INSPECTIONS: a round-table on what to do (and what not to do) under current maritime laws”. È il bello di, quello che lo rende un evento imperdibile: la capacità di riunire, questa volta online, le migliori competenze ed esperienze del mondo nautico, con il risultato di approfondire e chiarire in poche ore tematiche complesse e articolate., la sessione 2021 Il tema della sessione 2021 di, svoltasi online mercoledì 10 novembre, è stato la gestione delle attività e delle pratiche necessarie in seguito all’accadimento di un eventoo. Alla ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Convergence Digital

Millionaire il mensile di business più letto

HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers - through theof, cross channel user experience, cloud , mobility, insightful data, and ...The officialwill now further establish the organizations as a unified global brand ...Business Wire - 16 Gennaio 2022 WEBTOON and HYBE are celebrating the launch with a series of...In its complaint to the antitrust watchdog, the DNPA has alleged that Google, by way of abuse of its dominant position, is destroying the concept of ‘fair and well-researched journalism' ...Generate Capital Expands into Smart Cities in Partnership with Ubiquity to Build Advanced, Sustainable High-Quality Digital Infrastructure Networks ...