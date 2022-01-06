Seth Meyers and More Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022 (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) The pandemic isn’t over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood’s A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one show before suddenly having to go on hiatus amid the omicron variant’s prevalence. “The bad news is, I Tested Positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” Seth Meyers wrote via Twitter on January 4. “We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” Meyers’ fellow NBC late night host Jimmy Fallon ...Leggi su cityroma
Black Panther 2: un'attrice è positiva al coronavirus!Lupita si aggiunge ad una vasta schiera di divi del cinema e dell'intrattenimento che sono attualmente positivi come Seth Meyers , Hugh Jackman , Whoopi Goldberg e Jimmy Fallon .
morta Betty White: L'ironica leggenda di Cuori senza età aveva 99 anniSeth Meyers ha ricordato invece che è stata "l'unica conduttrice del Saturday Night Live che abbia mai visto ricevere una standing ovation all'after party. Una festa alla quale ha ordinato una vodka ...
De Elisabethae White obituPerinsignis Foederatarum Americae Civitatum actrix spectaculique televisifici rectrix, undecentum annos nata, in domo sua repente periit ...
Betty White: le reazioni di Ryan Reynolds e delle star di Hollywood alla sua morteLa notizia della morte di Betty White ha suscitato grande tristezza, ecco le reazioni di Ryan Reynolds, Henry Winkler e altre star di Hollywood. Betty White è morta all'età di 99 anni e le star di Hol ...
