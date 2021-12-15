Business Outlook for 2022: Global Chief Executives Positive (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
More than 80% of Global Chief Executives across 44 industries believe economic growth will remain strong in 2022, although it's not without a high level of uncertainty, according to a new survey by YPO. Conducted 18 November – 5 December with 1,700 Chief Executives in 101 countries responding, top YPO Global Pulse Survey findings include: YPO Global Pulse Methodology:The YPO Global Pulse was conducted by YPO from 18 November – 5 December 2021 via an online questionnaire. A total of 1,700 YPO members responded and represent 101 different countries. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level. About YPO:YPO is the Global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
