New HARMONY Acute Myeloid Leukemia AML and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia CLL Research Results from HARMONY to facilitate tailored treatment choices in subtypes of blood cancer

- Big Data analyses have produced novel insights that may improve the prognostication of patients with ...

New HARMONY Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Research Results from HARMONY to facilitate tailored treatment choices in subtypes of blood cancer - Big Data analyses have produced novel insights that may improve the prognostication of patients with AML and CLL - These Results may be used to identify high-risk patients and to make better-informed treatment choices in the future - The new data is presented at the 63nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Does RAD21 Co-Mutation Have a Role in DNMT3A Mutated AML? - Raúl Azibeiro Melchor  Universitario de Salamanca: "We studied gene-gene interactions in ~3600 patients with AML. We discovered that a mutation in the RAD21 gene has a positive effect on outcome in a particular group of patients. These Results provide insight into the molecular landscape of AML. In long term, Results may be used to improve prognostication and ...
