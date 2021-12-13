New HARMONY Acute Myeloid Leukemia AML and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia CLL Research Results from HARMONY to facilitate tailored treatment choices in subtypes of blood cancer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) - Big Data analyses have produced novel insights that may improve the prognostication of patients with AML and CLL - Thesemay be used to identify high-risk patients and to make better-informedin the future - The new data is presented at the 63nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/Does RAD21 Co-Mutation Have a Role in DNMT3A Mutated AML? - Raúl Azibeiro Melchor Universitario de Salamanca: "We studied gene-gene interactions in ~3600 patients with AML. We discovered that a mutation in the RAD21 gene has a positive effect on outcome in a particular group of patients. Theseprovide insight into the molecular landscape of AML. In long term,may be used to improve prognostication and ...