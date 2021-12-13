New HARMONY Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Research Results from HARMONY to facilitate tailored treatment choices in subtypes of blood cancer (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) - Big Data analyses have produced novel insights that may improve the prognostication of patients with AML and CLL - These Results may be used to identify high-risk patients and to make better-informed treatment choices in the future - The new data is presented at the 63nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Does RAD21 Co-Mutation Have a Role in DNMT3A Mutated AML? - Raúl Azibeiro Melchor Universitario de Salamanca: "We studied gene-gene interactions in ~3600 patients with AML. We discovered that a mutation in the RAD21 gene has a positive effect on outcome in a particular group of patients. These Results provide insight into the molecular landscape of AML. In long term, Results may be used to improve prognostication and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
