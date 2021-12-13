Biocytogen/Eucure Biopharma Announce the Completion of First Patient Dosing for Phase II Clinical Trial of YH003 in Australia (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen, Announced the First Patient Dosing for a Phase II Clinical Trial of YH003 (anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody, mAb) (No. YH003004) in Australia. The open-label, multi-regional Clinical Trial (MRCT) will evaluate the efficacy and safety of YH003 in combination with Toripalimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) for the treatment of Patients with PD-(L)1 resistant unresectable/metastatic melanoma or pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Trial will be conducted in Australia, the United ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
