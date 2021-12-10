REFIRE Exhibits Clean Power Solutions through the Cloud at Expo 2020 Dubai (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At the Expo 2020 Dubai, which officially opened on 1 October 2021, Shanghai REFIRE Technology Co. Ltd. (REFIRE), a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, showcased its medium- and high-Power PRISMA hydrogen fuel cell systems as well as core components - fuel cell stacks. This is the first time REFIRE has exhibited its products to global visitors through World Expo's online exhibition. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, REFIRE is one of the most vocal promoters of the fuel cell vehicle industry and pioneers its way with continuous innovation, industry collaboration and cultivation of the value chain. REFIRE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
REFIRE Exhibits Clean Power Solutions through the Cloud at Expo 2020 DubaiREFIRE joined the Expo as a representative of Shanghai's most technologically innovative companies. In line with China's 2060 carbon neutrality goal, REFIRE presented its latest fuel cell technologies ...
