REFIRE Exhibits Clean Power Solutions through the Cloud at Expo 2020 Dubai

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021), UAE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/At the, which officially opened on 1 October 2021, ShanghaiTechnology Co. Ltd. (), a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, showcased its medium- and high-PRISMA hydrogen fuel cell systems as well as core components - fuel cell stacks. This is the first timehas exhibited its products to global visitorsWorld's online exhibition. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Shanghai, China,is one of the most vocal promoters of the fuel cell vehicle industry and pioneers its way with continuous innovation, industry collaboration and cultivation of the value chain....