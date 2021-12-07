Sino Biological newly launched a panel of research reagents for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, China, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sino Biological, Inc. (http://www.SinoBiological.com; SHE: 301047) announced today that it has launched a panel of research reagents for the newly identified Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which quickly raised concerns around the world because of the high number of mutations it carries, especially the 30-plus mutations on the Spike protein. Sino Biological's new Omicron product line includes recombinant Omicron Spike proteins (RBD, S1, and S-ECD trimer), monoclonal antibodies recognizing the Omicron Spike protein, and the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
