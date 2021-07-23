Olimpiadi Tokyo 2020 : Ecco gli azzurri in gara oggi venerdì 23 ...EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Apex Legends: Ribalta - Dead SpaceEA PLAY LIVE 2021: Lost in Random - Knockout City, Stagione 2EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Battlefield PortalEA PLAY LIVE 2021: GRID Legends I 10 giochi online free-to-play più consigliati nel 2021FELTRINELLI COMICS & GAMES APRE LE PORTE DELL’ESCLUSIVA “AREA GAMING”Orcs Must Die! 3 e Ben 10 nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl gameplay di Farming Simulator 22 verrà mostrato questa sera in ...Taito G-Darius HD aperti i Pre-ordiniUltime Blog

Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe

Infrastructure expansion in France, Switzerland and Spain provides enterprise customers with greater ...

Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe Infrastructure expansion in France, Switzerland and Spain provides enterprise customers with greater broadband speed and availability LONDON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 As the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to accelerate business demand for high-speed broadband and presence in the cloud, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its fibre network infrastructure in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain. These strategic network expansions put high-performance fibre closer to end users to deliver faster connections, lower latency and ...
