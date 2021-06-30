WarnerMedia OneFifty Nets U.S. Rights to Sundance Winner ‘Son of Monarchs’ for HBO Max, Drops Official Poster (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) WarnerMedia OneFifty, WarnerMedia’s content innovation hub, has snagged the U.S. Rights to the Winner of the Sundance Film Festival Alfred P. Sloan prize, “Son of Monarchs,” for HBO Max where it will start streaming this fall. The semi-autobiographical film by biologist-filmmaker Alexis Gambis stars Tenoch Huerta (“Narcos: Mexico”), who is playing a villain in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel. Here he plays Mendel, a Mexican biologist working at a lab in New York who is called back home for his grandmother’s funeral in his hometown of Angangue, a butterfly forest town set near the ...Leggi su cityroma
