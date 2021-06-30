Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

WarnerMedia OneFifty Nets U S Rights to Sundance Winner ‘Son of Monarchs’ for HBO Max | Drops Official Poster EXCLUSIVE

WarnerMedia OneFifty, WarnerMedia’s content innovation hub, has snagged the U.S. Rights to the Winner ...

WarnerMedia OneFifty Nets U.S. Rights to Sundance Winner ‘Son of Monarchs’ for HBO Max, Drops Official Poster (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) WarnerMedia OneFifty, WarnerMedia’s content innovation hub, has snagged the U.S. Rights to the Winner of the Sundance Film Festival Alfred P. Sloan prize, “Son of Monarchs,” for HBO Max where it will start streaming this fall. The semi-autobiographical film by biologist-filmmaker Alexis Gambis stars Tenoch Huerta (“Narcos: Mexico”), who is playing a villain in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel. Here he plays Mendel, a Mexican biologist working at a lab in New York who is called back home for his grandmother’s funeral in his hometown of Angangue, a butterfly forest town set near the ...
