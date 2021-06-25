BielorussiaLukashenko: Attempts to destroy Eastern Orthodoxy in Belarus (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Let me just remind you that against the background of this pandemic, as it was called, they tried to rock the boat here and, as you can see today, to break us. And not even subjugate. A possibility ...Leggi su ilsismografo
BielorussiaLukashenko: Attempts to destroy Eastern Orthodoxy in BelarusThere are attempts to break Eastern Orthodox Christianity in Belarus, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with the clergy at the Holy Dormition Stavropegic Monastery in Zhirovichi on 25 ...
