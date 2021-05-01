R-Type Final 2 RecensioneVincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...Covid-19, nel mondo oltre 150 mln i contagi : In Italia 500mila ...Apex Legends: Origini: mostrate le abilità di Valkyrie4 MAGGIO: STAR WARS DAYMetro Exodus: più velocità grazie al DLSS 2.0 di NVIDIAGTA Online: ricompense triple in Guerriglia motorizzata PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocato

mussels steamed in white wine and lime juice are given a rich southern Indian kick ...

Karnatakan mussels (Di sabato 1 maggio 2021) mussels steamed in white wine and lime juice are given a rich southern Indian kick thanks to a masala of curry leaves, mustard seeds, chilli and coconut in this quick, simple summery dish from Kricket’s Will Bowlby. Will says: ‘On a food trip to Mumbai I discovered a seafood restaurant called Jai Hind (Lunch Home) where I tasted some of the best seafood I’ve had in the city to date. The restaurant showcased regional seafood cooking from places like Karnataka on the west coast of India. I ate a clam dish there and loved it so much I identified all the ingredients and recreated it with mussels as soon as I got home.’ This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson. L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
