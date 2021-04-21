Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Democracy driving

BRUSSELS, APR 21 - Pro -, pro - European neighbour states help the economic development of regions on the EU's external border, according to a study by the ESPON programme, which specialises in regional policy ...Europe is no longer aforce of the world economy. We can't give up even its leading role on the essential issues of freedom and. Draghi defended Europe, after all.BRUSSELS, APR 21 - Pro-democracy, pro-European neighbour states help the economic development of regions on the EU's external border, according to a study by the ESPON programme, which specialises in ...It is no coincidence that what happened in the Turkish government building took place the day after the decision to pull out from the Convention on violence against women, deliberately attacking their ...