Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

Draghi defended Europe, after allEurope is no longer a driving force of the world economy. We can't give up even its leading role on the essential issues of freedom and democracy. Draghi defended Europe, after all.
Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regionsBRUSSELS, APR 21 - Pro-democracy, pro-European neighbour states help the economic development of regions on the EU's external border, according to a study by the ESPON programme, which specialises in ...
Draghi in fondo ha difeso l'EuropaIt is no coincidence that what happened in the Turkish government building took place the day after the decision to pull out from the Convention on violence against women, deliberately attacking their ...
