The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and JOLION Will Launch in Global Market

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) BAODING, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/In 2020, the 3rd GenH6 andin China received very highattention, not only helpingH6 to maintain one of the best-selling SUV models, but also promotingto become one of the best-selling SUV brands in China. A few days ago, Sam Liu, Vice President of GWM said: "GWM hased three future-orientedtechnology brands, and has the confidence in dealing with the transformation of the automobile industry. Theof L.E.M.O.N., COFIS and TANK technology brands has officially announced that GWMtransform to amobility technology company, and its more intelligent, safe and trend-leading productsmeet ...