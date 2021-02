Climate and health | Draghi’s multilateral agenda debuts at G7

Leggi su formiche

(Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) On Friday, G7 leaders will take part in a preliminary meeting called by the United Kingdom, the summit’s head for 2021. The stage is set for the international debut of Mario Draghi in his capacity as Italian prime minister, and it will also feature the leaders of France, Germany, Canada, the United States and Japan. Boris Johnson, the British prime minister and summit host, is expected to incite his colleagues to step up their testing, tracing and vaccination game, increase availability and funding for the Covax scheme – intended to aid the vaccination efforts of developing countries – and create a sanitary infrastructure capable of developing future vaccines within 100 days. Fresh out of Brexit, Mr Johnson is taking advantage of his country’s G7 chairmanship to enhance the image of his “global Britain.” Which is why – as Formiche.net can reveal – contacts between British and Italian ...