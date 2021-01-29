DTE Energy joins The Valuable 500 to help drive disability inclusion

(Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) Detroit, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2021 " Today, DTE announced that it will accelerate its commitment to support and empower people with disabilities in the workforce by joining The500, a coalition of the world's largest companies ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : DTE Energy

SETTENEWS

'At, we understand that all people thrive and succeed when they feel included, welcome and safe," said Jerry Norcia , president and CEO,. "We're proud and excited to join with others ...... Akbank, Alstom, Axel Springer, Baker Mckenzie, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, BUPA Global, Burberry, Canada Post, Close Brothers Group, The Coca - Cola Company, Credit Suisse, DMM.com,, ...