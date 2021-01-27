Scientific community increases participation on the Internet to combat ‘fake news’

AiseStampa : Stefano Zanero ospite della Miami Scientific Italian Community per la serie dedicata alle Information Technologies - ItalyinBoston : RT @ItalyinUS: #AmbVarricchio to BayArea @issnaf @ItalyinSanFran: 'Collaborations & science are key to overcome the pandemic. The role of… - SonjaJost : RT @ItalyinUS: #AmbVarricchio to BayArea @issnaf @ItalyinSanFran: 'Collaborations & science are key to overcome the pandemic. The role of… - SurvisIt : RT @ItalyinUS: #AmbVarricchio to BayArea @issnaf @ItalyinSanFran: 'Collaborations & science are key to overcome the pandemic. The role of… - Rev2119 : RT @ItalyinUS: #AmbVarricchio to BayArea @issnaf @ItalyinSanFran: 'Collaborations & science are key to overcome the pandemic. The role of… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Scientific communityCOVID vaccines are a scientific triumph - and the best chance to end the pandemic
Here are some things you should know about the COVID-19 vaccination, as well as ideas for how and why to make a vaccination plan.
Scientific Games hires new investor relations lead
Scientific Games has named Jim Bombassei as senior vice president of investor relations, in a dual role that also covers its free-to-play gaming subsidiary SciPlay Corporation.