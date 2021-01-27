CAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA ... CHI SI AMA SI RIVEDE!The Sims 4 Fenomeni Paranormali Stuff Pack disponibileSmettere di fumare provando il piacere e il gusto dello svapoRed Dead Online: bonus per la creazione di oggettiApex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - Trailer e aggiornamenti delle mappeAnimal Crossing: New Horizons - Nuovo aggiornamento a tema CarnevaleTikTok: una nuova vulnerabilità permette di accedere a dati sensibili ...Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...

Reconstruction | development | peace The plea of the international experts to contain the military risks in Europe

The commitment of the international community to overcome the pandemic crisis and promote a plan for ...

Reconstruction, development, peace. The plea of the international experts to contain the military risks in Europe (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) The commitment of the international community to overcome the pandemic crisis and promote a plan for Reconstruction and shared, integrated, sustainable development in the medium and long term has, as a pre-condition and essential reference the peaceful coexistence between peoples and states, the reduction of risks of possible conflicts and the elimination of those existing in different regional areas. Precise indicators for measuring peaceful coexistence among peoples This commitment to build valid conditions for widespread peace has been sanctioned and repeatedly confirmed in the common decisions of the main international institutions, such as the plans of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable development, which among the strategic ...
