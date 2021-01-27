Reconstruction, development, peace. The plea of the international experts to contain the military risks in Europe (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) The commitment of the international community to overcome the pandemic crisis and promote a plan for Reconstruction and shared, integrated, sustainable development in the medium and long term has, as a pre-condition and essential reference the peaceful coexistence between peoples and states, the reduction of risks of possible conflicts and the elimination of those existing in different regional areas. Precise indicators for measuring peaceful coexistence among peoples This commitment to build valid conditions for widespread peace has been sanctioned and repeatedly confirmed in the common decisions of the main international institutions, such as the plans of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable development, which among the strategic ... Leggi su leurispes
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Reconstruction developmentMaster in International Cooperation 2020/2021 | ISPI School ISPIonline
Reconstruction developmentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Reconstruction development