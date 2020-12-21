Dreame Technology's Smart Factory Breaks Suction Speed Barrier to Mass Produce 150,000rpm Vacuum Motors (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) SUZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Leading Smart home Technology brand, Dreame Technology (Dreame), offered the first glimpse of its Smart motor production Factory with the capacity to Mass-Produce high-Speed Motors that can reach 150,000rpm and will feature in the upcoming cordless Vacuum model expected to be released in March 2021. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8830651-Dreame-Technology-Smart-motor-production-Factory/ In 2020, Dreame successfully developed high-Speed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading Smart home Technology brand, Dreame Technology (Dreame), offered the first glimpse of its Smart motor production Factory with the capacity to Mass-Produce high-Speed Motors that can reach 150,000rpm and will feature in the upcoming cordless Vacuum model expected to be released in March 2021. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8830651-Dreame-Technology-Smart-motor-production-Factory/ In 2020, Dreame successfully developed high-Speed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dreame TechnologyDreame Technology Raises Over 1M for T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Padova News
Dreame TechnologySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dreame Technology