Zoomlion Brings Nine Leading Product Lines to bauma China 2020

Live-streaming groundbreaking breakthroughs including lightweight technology and voice ...

Zoomlion Brings Nine Leading Product Lines to bauma China 2020 (Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) Live-streaming groundbreaking breakthroughs including lightweight technology and voice interaction SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) will exhibit over 50 sets of construction equipment Products from Nine Product Lines at bauma China 2020 that feature the company's latest technologies. The international trade fair will open on November 24 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). As the largest outdoor exhibitor of the event, Zoomlion will display mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete machineries, earth moving machineries, aerial work platforms, foundation machinery as well as industrial vehicles and dry-mix mortar ...
