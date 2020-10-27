CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors | sugemalimab anti-PD-L1 and CS1003 anti-PD-1

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) SUZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/Pharmaceuticals ("", HKEX: 2616) announced today an agreement to out-license ex-Greater China rights for two key late-stage immuno-oncology assets,-PD-L1) and-PD-1), to, a biopharmaceutical company with an innovative business model that will allow these drugs to be competitively positioned inmarkets against established treatments for the target indications. Under the terms of the agreement,will receive an upfront payment of US$150 million and up to US$1.15 billion in milestone payments for both drugs as well as separate tiered royalties.will obtain exclusive rights ...