CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1) (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) SUZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) announced today an agreement to out-license ex-Greater China rights for two key late-stage immuno-oncology assets, sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1), to EQRx, a biopharmaceutical company with an innovative business model that will allow these drugs to be competitively positioned in Global markets against established treatments for the target indications. Under the terms of the agreement, CStone will receive an upfront payment of US$150 million and up to US$1.15 billion in milestone payments for both drugs as well as separate tiered royalties. EQRx will obtain exclusive rights ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) announced today an agreement to out-license ex-Greater China rights for two key late-stage immuno-oncology assets, sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1), to EQRx, a biopharmaceutical company with an innovative business model that will allow these drugs to be competitively positioned in Global markets against established treatments for the target indications. Under the terms of the agreement, CStone will receive an upfront payment of US$150 million and up to US$1.15 billion in milestone payments for both drugs as well as separate tiered royalties. EQRx will obtain exclusive rights ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CStone andSevendust-Blood and Stone Shockwave Magazine CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
- Share sale brings into effect strategic collaboration agreement SUZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) announced today the completion of the Share ...
CStone andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CStone and