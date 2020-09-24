Domenica a Bagnone Festa della locale MisericordiaIl Boss delle torte Buddy Valastro in ospdale : un terribile incidenteLG k42 e LG k52 : due nuovi smartphone in arrivoApp per imparare la scienza in modo dinamico e divertenteCome Trasformare le Misure di Sicurezza Covid-19 in Opportunità di ...Sono Gesù reincarnato! Sergei Torop, arrestato in Russia il leader ...Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco online

CGTN | China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era

Today's announcement by President Xi Jinping that China intends to reach carbon neutrality before ...

CGTN: China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) "Today's announcement by President Xi Jinping that China intends to reach carbon neutrality before ...  On the one hand, it is transforming its economic structure and growth pattern as part of the ...
BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world struggles to revive the economy amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, China has called for global efforts to launch a green revolution and pledged ...
CGTN: China Makes Proposals for UN's Role in Post-Pandemic Era
The United Nations, beginning with 51 signatories at the end of World War II, has now grown to be a 193-nation body. As it celebrates its 75th founding anniversary, the organization and ...
