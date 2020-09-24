CGTN: China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) "Today's announcement by President Xi Jinping that China intends to reach carbon neutrality before ... On the one hand, it is transforming its economic structure and growth pattern as part of the ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
DOCTORWHO71 : @universo_577 Ma infatti anche in Cina sono preoccupati anche se sostengono di riuscire a tenerla sotto controllo. - rbriddick1977 : RT @BLIND_DATA24: @Curini I cinesi di Xi non mollano l'osso europeo. Occorre molta attenzione. -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN ChinaCGTN China strives for ecological protection along Yangtze River Padova News CGTN: China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era
BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world struggles to revive the economy amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, China has called for global efforts to launch a green revolution and pledged ...
CGTN: China Makes Proposals for UN's Role in Post-Pandemic Era
The United Nations, beginning with 51 signatories at the end of World War II, has now grown to be a 193-nation body. As it celebrates its 75th founding anniversary, the organization and ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China