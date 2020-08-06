Soka Gakkai Calls for Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Urges Ratification of UN Nuclear Ban Treaty on 75th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing (Di giovedì 6 agosto 2020) TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/



On August 6, to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Soka Gakkai Buddhist organization put out a statement calling for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and the early entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The Soka Gakkai pledges to exert all efforts for the complete Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and also Urges the Japanese government to move toward participation in the TPNW, stating, "At this deeply ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

