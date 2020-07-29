Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) It will only be possible to know if the bear is the same one that attacked the men after the results of tests comparing its DNA to samples taken from the clothes of the victims of the attack. The ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rangers put Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

ROME, 29 LUG - Forest rangers on Wednesday managed to capture and put a tracking collar on an animal that is suspected of being one of two dangerous bears currently causing concern in the province of ...

ROME, 29 LUG - Forest rangers on Wednesday managed to capture and put a tracking collar on an animal that is suspected of being one of two dangerous bears currently causing concern in the province of ...