Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear

It will only be possible to know if the bear is the same one that attacked the men after the results of ...

It will only be possible to know if the bear is the same one that attacked the men after the results of tests comparing its DNA to samples taken from the clothes of the victims of the attack.

Rangers put tracking collar on suspected dangerous bear
ROME, 29 LUG - Forest rangers on Wednesday managed to capture and put a tracking collar on an animal that is suspected of being one of two dangerous bears currently causing concern in the province of ...
