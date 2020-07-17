Cloud4C Appoints Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President to Foster Alliances in Americas, Europe and India (Di venerdì 17 luglio 2020) SINGAPORE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud and managed serVices provider, today announced the appointment of Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Head of India Business. Based out of India, Vikas will lead the alliance strategies in Americas, Europe while overseeing new customer acquisition in India. A seasoned industry veteran with over two decades of experiencing in the IT industry, Vikas has been helping businesses successfully embark on their digital transformation journey. He joins Cloud4C from Wipro, where he was responsible for leading the cloud infrastructure ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

