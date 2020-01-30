Coronavirus: ecco i sintomi scoperti finora e i soggetti più a rischioEro già un maschiaccio : Alessia Marcuzzi e la foto a 12 anniMarj Dusay: Morta l'attrice star delle soap Dallas e SentieriLicia Nunez ci ha provato con me : La confessione di Stefania OrlandoGiancarlo Magalli al Grande Fratello Vip : Adriana Volpe tremaUna madre con un cuore in mano : Le lacrime di Vanessa Incontrada ...Sospetto Coronavirus a Roma: turista cinese si sente male e viene ...Coronavirus : un caso sospetto all’ospedale di AlessandriaLa febbre alta e poi il coma : Emma muore in ospedale a 10 anniChi vuol essere milionario, Chi è il campione Enrico Remigio

Windows Insider | disponibile la build 19555

È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 19555.1001 di Windows 10 per gli utenti Insider che ...

Windows Insider: disponibile la build 19555 (Di giovedì 30 gennaio 2020) È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 19555.1001 di Windows 10 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast! Time for a Thursday flight! build 19555 is now available for #WindowsInsiders in the Fast ring: https://t.co/11mjbnzmR2 #AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/SVSTnRYPjI — Windows Insider (@WindowsInsider) January 30, 2020 Fix di bug We’ve resolved an issue where certain external USB 3.0 drives ended up in an unresponsive state with Start Code 10 after they were attached. The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC is now back up and running on this build. We fixed an issue resulting in ARM64 devices not being able to upgrade to the previous build. We’ve updated Protection History in the Windows Security app to show a loading indicator in cases where loading is taking longer than expected. We fixed an issue with the modern print dialog ... windowsinsiders

