JA Solar Signs 1 25GW Module Deal with CEEC to Supply Africa' s Largest PV-Storage Project
On Jan 14, the opening day of the 2025 World Future Energy Summit (WFES 2025) in Abu Dhabi, JA Solar signed a 1.25GW Module procurement agreement with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC). The agreement secures JA Solar as the exclusive supplier of high-efficiency n-type photovoltaic (PV) Modules for the Abydos Phase II 1GW+600MWh PV-Storage Project, the Largest of its kind in Africa, developed by AMEA Power and constructed by CEEC.The signing ceremony was attended by numerous key stakeholders of the Project, including Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power; Mahabir Sharma, CTO of AMEA Power; Aqueel Bohra, CIO of AMEA Power; Shupeng Su, President of CEEC Egypt International; and Tony Zhu, President of the Photovoltaic and Energy Storage BG at JA Solar.
