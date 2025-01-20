Liberoquotidiano.it - JA Solar Signs 1.25GW Module Deal with CEEC to Supply Africa's Largest PV-Storage Project

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/On Jan 14, the opening day of the 2025 World Future Energy Summit (WFES 2025) in Abu Dhabi, JAsigned a 1.procurement agreementChina Energy Engineering Corporation (). The agreement secures JAas the exclusive supplier of high-efficiency n-type photovoltaic (PV)s for the Abydos Phase II 1GW+600MWh PV-, theof its kind in, developed by AMEA Power and constructed by.The signing ceremony was attended by numerous key stakeholders of the, including Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power; Mahabir Sharma, CTO of AMEA Power; Aqueel Bohra, CIO of AMEA Power; Shupeng Su, President ofEgypt International; and Tony Zhu, President of the Photovoltaic and EnergyBG at JA