Circular Receptacles Solutions for Industrial Applications

Liberoquotidiano.it | 14 gen 2025
ALMELO, Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/

Industrial Circular connectors are electrical coupling devices featuring a Circular interface and cylindrical contact housing. They come in various materials, sizes, contact layouts, and coupling designs. Among them, M8, M12, M16, ½"-20, and M23 Receptacles, which refer to the thread size on the coupling nuts, are widely used for connecting sensors and actuators in industries such as automation, manufacturing, military, aerospace, and transportation. Mencom offers a comprehensive range of these Receptacles, engineered to withstand harsh environments. They are UL-listed and provide reliable IP67/69-rated protection.M12 and ½"-20Receptacles: MDC (Micro-DC), MAC (Micro-AC), MEC (EURO-AC), NETWORK seriesM12 and ½"-20 Receptacles are popular choices for connecting sensors, actuators, and fieldbus devices.
Circular Receptacles Solutions for Industrial Applications

Liberoquotidiano.it - Circular Receptacles Solutions for Industrial Applications

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • circular receptacles solutions forCircular Receptacles Solutions for Industrial Applications - Industrial circular connectors are electrical coupling devices featuring a circular interface and cylindrical contact housing. They come in various materials, sizes, contact layouts, and coupling ... (adnkronos.com)
Video Circular Receptacles