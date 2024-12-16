Menarini Group announces Positive Topline Data from Pivotal Phase 3 BROADWAY & TANDEM Clinical Trials Evaluating Obicetrapib and the Fixed-Dose Combination Obicetrapib with Ezetimibe 10 mg

– Both Pivotal studies achieved primary endpoints of LS mean reduction in LDL-C on top of maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapies with high statistical significance (p<0.0001)– Approximately 50% of patients in BROADWAY (Obicetrapib monotherapy) and over 70% of patients in TANDEM (Fixed Dose Combination Obicetrapib with Ezetimibe) achieved LDL-C target below 55 mg/dL – In BROADWAY a 21% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events favoring Obicetrapib was observed at one year

In both studies, Obicetrapib monotherapy and the Fixed Dose Combination with Ezetimibe were shown to be well tolerated  FLORENCE, Italy, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Menarini Group today announces Positive Topline Data from the Phase 3 BROADWAY (NCT05142722) and the Phase 3 TANDEM (NCT06005597) Clinical Trials sponsored by NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.
