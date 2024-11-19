ETOE Unveils Innovative Projectors with Built-in Google TV for AV Enthusiasts - Developed by Anker' s Former Head of Projectors
BERLIN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
ETOE (Easy to Enjoy) is the first LCD projector brand with Google TV authorization, founded and Developed by Jeric Li, who has 15-year experience in R&D of projection. As the first manager of laser Projectors and the previous lead of Anker's projection category, Jeric has successfully led to several groundbreaking products, including the world's first coke-can-shaped projector, the first Android TV projector, and the first fully sealed LCD projector, all of which have received unanimous praise from users.Sourced from renowned manufacturers including Acer, Koda, and SoftBank, ETOE ensures quality and reliability in every device. Since its establishment in September 2021, ETOE has concentrated on sales in the US and Japan, where it has achieved notable recognition as a Top-three Projector Brand in Japan and a Bestseller on Rakuten.
