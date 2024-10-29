Aignostics Secures $34 Million Series B to Enhance Precision Medicine with AI (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) Investments will support new product offerings, US expansion, and development of pathology foundation models. BERLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Aignostics, a global artificial intelligence (AI) company that turns complex multi-modal pathology data into transformative insights, announced today that it has raised $34 Million in Series B financing. This additional funding will be used to build new product offerings for biopharmaceutical clients, fuel growth within the United States (US), and develop leading foundation models for pathology in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The oversubscribed funding round was led by ATHOS, with investments from Mayo Clinic and growth financing from HTGF, alongside support from existing investors Wellington Partners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, CARMA Fund, and VC Fonds Technologie managed by IBB Ventures.

