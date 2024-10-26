ChatGPT-5 Orion a dicembre? “Fake news fuori controllo” (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Secondo un recente rapporto di The Verge, OpenAI sarebbe pronta a lanciare un nuovo modello di intelligenza artificiale all’avanguardia, con nome in codice ChatGPT-5 Orion, entro la fine del 2023. L’articolo, scritto da Kylie Robison e Tom Warren, si basa su informazioni interne che sembrano delineare piani ben definiti per questa tecnologia, riservata inizialmente alle aziende. Tuttavia, il co-fondatore e CEO di OpenAI, Sam Altman, ha prontamente risposto sui social media, definendo l’articolo “Fake news fuori controllo”, senza però fornire ulteriori dettagli. Di cosa si tratta realmente? Ecco cosa sappiamo. OpenAI lancia l’app ChatGPT per Windows ChatGPT-5 Orion: il prossimo modello di OpenAI The Verge ha riportato che ChatGPT-5 Orion sarà un nuovo modello avanzato, sviluppato come successore di GPT-4 e orientato alle esigenze aziendali. .com - ChatGPT-5 Orion a dicembre? “Fake news fuori controllo” Leggi tutta la notizia su .com (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Secondo un recente rapporto di The Verge, OpenAI sarebbe pronta a lanciare un nuovo modello di intelligenza artificiale all’avanguardia, con nome in codice-5, entro la fine del 2023. L’articolo, scritto da Kylie Robison e Tom Warren, si basa su informazioni interne che sembrano delineare piani ben definiti per questa tecnologia, riservata inizialmente alle aziende. Tuttavia, il co-fondatore e CEO di OpenAI, Sam Altman, ha prontamente risposto sui social media, definendo l’articolo “”, senza però fornire ulteriori dettagli. Di cosa si tratta realmente? Ecco cosa sappiamo. OpenAI lancia l’appper Windows-5: il prossimo modello di OpenAI The Verge ha riportato che-5sarà un nuovo modello avanzato, sviluppato come successore di GPT-4 e orientato alle esigenze aziendali.

