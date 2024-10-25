Elegoo to Showcase Latest Innovations and Launch Inclusivity Initiatives at Formnext 2024 (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is excited to announce its participation at Formnext 2024, one of the world's largest exhibitions for additive manufacturing. From November 19-22, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany, Elegoo will present its Latest advancements in resin and FDM 3D printing and unveil Initiatives promoting Inclusivity beyond the industry. Elegoo's exhibit will feature the highly anticipated FDM flagship, Centauri Carbon, along with new products and Elegoo's first software. These Innovations underscore Elegoo's mission to make 3D printing more accessible and versatile for both professionals and hobbyists. Elegoo will also host several leading voices in the 3D printing community, who will deliver speeches on a variety of topics throughout the four-day event.

