WWE | La Royal Rumble sarà il vero spartiacque per lanciare The Rock in vista di WrestleMania?

Non molto tempo dopo il suo ritorno, The Rock ha postato un video su Instagram, realizzando un accorato promo sullo stato attuale della WWE. Nel filmato, ha annunciato importanti cambiamenti all'orizzonte e ha lanciato commenti pungenti sia a Cody Rhodes che a John Cena, alimentando ulteriormente l'entusiasmo e le speculazioni sul suo ritorno. Il People's Champ ha poi smentito le voci secondo cui non avrebbe partecipato a WrestleMania 41, portando sollievo ai fan. Questi ultimi, sono ancora in attesa di sapere se apparirà durante la Royal Rumble o a WrestleMania, anche se ha tenuto nascosti i suoi potenziali piani. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, giovedì scorso The Rock non era ancora stato confermato ufficialmente per lo Showcase of the Immortals.

