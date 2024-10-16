Zonawrestling.net - WWE: La Royal Rumble sarà il vero spartiacque per lanciare The Rock in vista di WrestleMania?
Eddie Van Halen Changed Rock History. Now His Brother Is Telling Their Story. - The guitarist and drummer formed the core of the powerhouse band. After Eddie died of cancer in 2020, Alex stayed quiet, but he’s breaking his silence in a new book. (nytimes.com)
A 1st century AD crypt discovered under the Treasury of Petra may solve the mystery of its construction - Khazneh, Petra’s famous Treasury building, may unlock secrets about its construction and the mysterious Nabatean civilization that built it. A team of researchers, including academics from the ... (labrujulaverde.com)
'Unduly Influence Foreign Policy': Canadian Media Slams Trudeau Amid Diplomatic Row With India - As the ties between the two countries hit rock bottom, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly did not rule out imposing sanctions against India saying "everything is on the table". (news18.com)
Sociologia del Territorio, per l’Irpinia la Regione sceglie l’ambito A5 anteprima24.it
Terni, nuovo singolo per Nartico: “La notte, gli occhi lucidi e un desiderio espresso alle stelle” ternitoday.it
Bankitalia, reddito autonomi salito il triplo dei dipendenti quotidiano.net
Marco Panieri eletto nuovo presidente dell’Anci Emilia-Romagna: un futuro sostenibile per i comuni gaeta.it