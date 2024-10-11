Pordenonetoday.it di 11 ott 2024

Palestra centro estetico e pareti per l' arrampicata | il nuovo Dream Village aprirà nel 2025

Palestra, centro estetico e pareti per l'arrampicata: il nuovo Dream Village aprirà nel 2025 (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Il Dream Village è pronto a ripartire nel 2025 con una nuova proprietà e tante novità sul fronte del wellness. I primi segnali si sono intravisti sui vari canali social che, già dal mese di settembre, hanno iniziato a promuovere le prime attività in programma nella nuova sede in via del Benessere
Palestra centro da Pordenonetoday.it

Pordenonetoday.it - Palestra, centro estetico e pareti per l'arrampicata: il nuovo Dream Village aprirà nel 2025

Leggi tutta la notizia su Pordenonetoday.it
Altre notizie su Palestra, centro estetico e pareti per l'arrampicata: il nuovo Dream Village aprirà nel 2025. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Battered by inflation, consumers are tightening belts. Double blow to rural Indians - Lower middle-class and rural consumers are cutting discretionary spending, choosing cheaper local products and buying less to stretch the rupee as much as they can. (msn.com)

Woollahra: Where the median house price sits comfortably over $4 million - Mere mortals can dream but there’s no price on wandering the streets, some with a thigh-burning gradient, where historic showpieces have been renovated into modern marvels. (domain.com.au)

'I visited three beautiful islands that were a Mediterranean food lover’s dream' - Mirror reporter Paul Henderson went on a road trip to the island gems of Corsica, Sardinia and Sicily experiencing stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unforgettable culinary experiences ... (mirror.co.uk)

Video di Tendenza
Video Palestra centro
Video Palestra centro
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.