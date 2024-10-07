Perché sono tutti impazziti per il mouse haircut? Ecco il trend autunno del momento (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Dopo il successo di tagli ispirati al mondo animale come il wolf cut, il butterfly cut e il kitty cut, era solo questione di tempo prima che anche il mouse haircut trovasse il suo momento di gloria. Perfetto per la stagione autunnale, questo taglio è caratterizzato da una morbidezza e un’eleganza sobria, ideale per chi cerca un look accogliente ma di tendenza. Cos’è il mouse haircut? Il mouse haircut riprende l’essenza discreta del colore capelli “biondo topo”, che sta anch’esso guadagnando popolarità in questo periodo. Anche se il termine può far pensare a qualcosa di semplice e poco appariscente, questo taglio è tutto tranne che banale. Si tratta di un taglio midi o lungo con leggere scalature, abbinato a una frangia anni ’70 che sfiora le ciglia. Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Dopo il successo di tagli ispirati al mondo animale come il wolf cut, il butterfly cut e il kitty cut, era solo questione di tempo prima che anche iltrovasse il suodi gloria. Perfetto per la stagione autunnale, questo taglio è caratterizzato da una morbidezza e un’eleganza sobria, ideale per chi cerca un look accogliente ma di tendenza. Cos’è il? Ilriprende l’essenza discreta del colore capelli “biondo topo”, che sta anch’esso guadagnando popolarità in questo periodo. Anche se il termine può far pensare a qualcosa di semplice e poco appariscente, questo taglio è tutto tranne che banale. Si tratta di un taglio midi o lungo con leggere scalature, abbinato a una frangia anni ’70 che sfiora le ciglia.

