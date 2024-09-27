Xinghe Intelligent WAN, Facilitating Digital and Intelligent Upgrades of Industry Networks (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Themed "Facilitating Digital and Intelligent Upgrades of Industry Networks", the Xinghe Intelligent WAN session was successfully held at HUAWEI CONNECT 2024. At the session, Huawei, together with leading customers and Industry partners, explored the Intelligent trends of the WAN Industry, shared best practices of Digital and Intelligent transformation, and unveiled the upgraded Xinghe Intelligent WAN Solution. The session aimed at leading Industry WANs to evolve from Cloud WANs to AI WANs and Facilitating Digital and Intelligent Upgrades across industries. Raymond Zuo, President of Metro Router Domain at Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, kicked off the session with an opening speech.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Themed "Facilitating Digital and Intelligent Upgrades of Industry Networks", the Xinghe Intelligent WAN session was successfully held at HUAWEI CONNECT 2024. At the session, Huawei, together with leading customers and Industry partners, explored the Intelligent trends of the WAN Industry, shared best practices of Digital and Intelligent transformation, and unveiled the upgraded Xinghe Intelligent WAN Solution. The session aimed at leading Industry WANs to evolve from Cloud WANs to AI WANs and Facilitating Digital and Intelligent Upgrades across industries. Raymond Zuo, President of Metro Router Domain at Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, kicked off the session with an opening speech.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 | Huawei Unveils the Brand-New Xinghe Intelligent Fabric Solution, Powering the AI Era - co. " The newly launched Xinghe Intelligent Fabric solution is designed to deliver a powerful network infrastructure tailored for the AI era, featuring: Huawei's exclusive network digital map enables rapid cross-data center and cross-vendor fault identification within minutes. liberoquotidiano
Video Xinghe IntelligentVideo Xinghe Intelligent